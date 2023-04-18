Priyanka Chopra on Hubby Nick Jonas’ ‘Citadel’ Reaction (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra stunned in a Vivienne Westwood dress on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Citadel.”

“Extra” spoke with Priyanka, who took her husband Nick Jonas as her date for the evening.

Has Nick seen the show? She answered, “Yes, he has seen multiple versions of the show, from the beginning to now, but he hasn’t seen it on the big screen. I’m excited to see, you know, how he will feel.”

Chopra also spoke talked about the challenging stunts for the action-thriller series and what makes a good spy.

She emphasized, “Our characters are not superheroes, they are real people… The filmmakers really wanted us to do as much as we could and as much as we felt safe with… I did about 80 to 85% [of the stunts] myself. We have an amazing stunt team that helped me with a lot of it.

“Having the face on the camera, I think, will give viewers a little more of a visceral feeling,” Priyanka added.