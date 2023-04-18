Splash News

Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci are promoting their new spy drama series “Citadel.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the two about the action-packed series and teaming up with Priyanka Chopra.

Richard described “Citadel” as an “international intelligence agency loyal to no country or nation.”

On the show, Madden plays a spy, but did he mold the character after James Bond? He answered, “It’s completely fresh… I’m influenced by so many of these different brilliant spy movies we’ve seen in the past… things like Jason Bourne… They knew how to, to do these action sequences brilliantly.”

While Richard had many stunt doubles, he “tried to do as much as they let me do” with the action sequences.

He explained, “We wanted to make it feel real and we want to have, have drama in the middle of these action sequences which you can't do if it's just, you know, a stunt man or, or we're faking it. So we tried to do as much of it practically as we could, which actually ended up being very good fun.”

Madden noted that there was a lot of training involved, saying, “We had to train a lot, but it was quite fun because you get to work out who your character is by how they fight and what kind of skill set they've got.”

Tucci plays a handler, who oversees the spies at Citadel. He said, “He sort of does it all and uses whatever skill set necessary at any given time.”

While his character is “mostly talk,” the audience will get to see “pieces of physicality” from Stanley, too!

Richard quipped, “He gets a little beat up.”

Stanley is known for being a foodie, but he revealed that it was actually Richard who brought some sweet treats to set!

According to Richard, Stanley makes a “mean martini.”

As for their co-star Priyanka Chopra, Richard raved, "She's brilliant. She's just so present and there and responsive and reactive... I had a really good partner in crime for this."

Richard also weighed in on the possibility of a Season 2 of his hit series “The Bodyguard.” He commented, “I don’t know if there’s a space for it, but we’ve always left the door open… I’m not really sure where I take that character, but as the years ago by, I think that’s what might make it interesting… to pick up with David Budd, you know, maybe 6-7 years later and see what’s happened to his life since.”