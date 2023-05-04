Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan are dishing on their rom-com “Love Again”!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the two about the movie, which includes a face-licking cameo from Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas.

Along with saying she was “grateful” that Nick did the part, she recalled, “The scene was written as it was and we were shooting it in 2020, which was bang in the middle of COVID… Basically, they were going to cast a random actor to come and quarantine for 14 days to end up doing the scene where he licks my face and kisses me slow-motion… I was really stressed out about that and Nick happened to be in London because he came to settle me in. I was going to move to London for a year and a half, so our director had the bright idea and was like, ‘Nick is already in the bubble, he’s an actor, do you think you could ask him? It would be amazing.’ And I was like, ‘Yes, Yes! He has to do it.’”

She joked, “He took one for the team.”

As for what drew them to the project, Priyanka stressed, “I just don’t think we have enough romantic comedies anymore. I really grew up at the time of like, you know, ‘Love Actually’ and ‘Notting Hill’ and ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding.’ All of those amazing, like, romantic movies and I always wanted to be a part of them because I enjoy watching them so much.”

“Knowing that Céline [Dion] and Sam were attached to it, it was a no-brainer for me,” Priyanka added.

Sam chimed in, saying, “I think it’s time for a resurgence, a renaissance of romantic movies. I was a big fan as well… They’re just great and we haven’t had one for a long time… I think we all need to feel good and to find love and to reconnect with each other.”

Both Priyanka and Sam also gushed about Céline making her acting debut in the movie — and writing five original songs for it as well!

Calling Dion an “incredibly talented human,” Priyanka said, “It’s the first she’s ever done a movie. I’m so glad she chose our movie to do this with… She’s a riot, she’s so funny. She’s just really talented as an actor. To be able to get original music from Céline, which the world has not gotten for such a long time, to have her play herself... She’s cheeky about it, she’s self-aware, so she’s like really fun and leans into it.”

Sam added, “She’s really good in it, she’s very funny… She brings the heart of the movie. She brings her own history and her own love story to it.”

Heughan hopes that the audience will believe in the “power of love” and Céline’s “beautiful music” from watching the movie.