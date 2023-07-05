Billy Porter & Husband Adam Smith Are Ending Their Marriage

Getty Images

Billy Porter and Adam Smith have separated.

In a statement to People magazine, a rep for Porter confirms that the “Pose” actor and his husband have decided to end their six-year marriage.

"The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration,” said Simon Hall, Porter’s rep. “They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter.”

Hall added that the estranged couple will not be publicly addressing the breakup anytime soon.

"There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected."

In 2022, Porter shared with “Extra” what he thinks makes a good marriage.

“Showing up every day with loving, kindness, compassion, and communication and dedication to stay in it and do the work.”

Billy added, “Work… with the person you love is the fun part.”