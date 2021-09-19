Billy Porter Breaks Down His Emmys Look, Praises Lil Nas X and Mj Rodriguez

Billy is nominated for an Emmy for “Pose,” appearing on the broadcast fresh off of a surprise part in Lil Nas X’s new music video for “That’s What I Want.” He praised the singer, saying, “I met him a few years ago… His transformation has really moved me. At that time when I met him those years ago, he wasn’t trying to be a role model… To see him understand the necessity, to see him understand the purpose and the calling simply because of the time we are in, he is the one to move the needle forward, he is what my generation fought for... For him to be doing exactly what he is doing as a Black queer man in this world, in this business, yes, always, I will be there to support my babies. He is my baby, he is one of my descendants.”