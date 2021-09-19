Award Shows September 19, 2021
Billy Porter Breaks Down His Emmys Look, Praises Lil Nas X and Mj Rodriguez
Billy Porter always brings his fashion A-game, and the Emmys were no exception. He told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Adam Glassman what he was wearing to TV’s biggest night, saying, “Ashi Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewels… I like a jewel…They tell me I’m supposed to drip, the kids tell me I’m supposed to drip… drip, drip, drip.”
Billy is nominated for an Emmy for “Pose,” appearing on the broadcast fresh off of a surprise part in Lil Nas X’s new music video for “That’s What I Want.” He praised the singer, saying, “I met him a few years ago… His transformation has really moved me. At that time when I met him those years ago, he wasn’t trying to be a role model… To see him understand the necessity, to see him understand the purpose and the calling simply because of the time we are in, he is the one to move the needle forward, he is what my generation fought for... For him to be doing exactly what he is doing as a Black queer man in this world, in this business, yes, always, I will be there to support my babies. He is my baby, he is one of my descendants.”
Porter said he was also excited to see his “Pose” co-star Mj Rodriguez nominated. Commenting on her status as the first transgender woman nominated for an acting Emmy, he said, “Three years ago, I was making history… To see her grow into this powerhouse of a woman, an activist, an artist… I’m like a proud fairy godmother… I’m excited and thrilled to be a part of something that is new… Something that changes and transforms hearts and minds — that is what ‘Pose’ is.”