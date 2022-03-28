Billy Porter Raves About Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Romance

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Billy Porter at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party, where he dished on his newfound friendship with Jennifer Lopez!

Porter commented that he was “on my way” to becoming BFFs with Lopez. He shared, “I told her the other day, I was like, ‘We need to be friends.’ She was like, ‘We’re friends.’”

Raving about J.Lo, Billy said, “She is everything you want her to be… You know, one of the things that was so magical for me… I’m an old-school theater baby, you know, we’re the same age… There’s a work ethic that comes with somebody at her level. You can’t do it unless you are dedicated and disciplined. To walk into her space and see the efficiency of that ethic, you know, in real time was wonderful.”

Billy said he is “totally” all for Jennifer’s relationship with Ben Affleck. Are they getting married? Billy quipped, “I don’t know. I don’t have all her information. You gotta ask her.”

Porter has been married for five years to husband Adam Smith and was more than happy to share some advice. While he says there is “no secret,” he stressed, “Showing up every day with loving, kindness, compassion, and communication and dedication to stay in it and do the work.”

“Work… with the person you love is the fun part,” Billy added.

Porter was co-hosting the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party, saying, “It’s not a lot of responsibility. I got a script, I read the script. I show up. I’m gonna have some champagne… hopefully bring some joy to somebody, raise a little bit of money.”

The party raised $8.6 million for the foundation’s work to fight AIDS.