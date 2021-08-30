Billy Porter Set to Be Honored at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS Gala

“Pose” star Billy Porter will be recognized for his work against AIDS at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala.

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation will also be honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci, amfAR, and Sandra Thurman at the gala, which will feature a performance by Jake Wesley Rogers.

The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDs will also allow attendees to get a first-time, close-up look at exclusive items from the Elizabeth Taylor Archive.

Along with a dinner, guests will be able to participate in a live auction in partnership with Christie’s.

The gala takes place on September 17.