Avril Lavigne & Tyga Spotted at July 4th Party After Split

Tim Regas / MEGA

Avril Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, seem very happy together.

The stars, who reportedly split a few weeks ago, were spotted heading to a Fourth of July party at Nobu in Malibu. They even wore matching white ensembles, aside from a touch of black on her outfit and a touch of red on his.

They wore those same looks for a TikTok video posted on Tyga’s account.

All this, after Avril and Tyga were spotted in Las Vegas over the weekend.

TMZ reported in June that the two music artists, who confirmed their relationship with a kiss during Paris Fashion Week in March, broke up.

Sources told the site that the split “was a mutual decision” and “there are no hard feelings,” adding that the romance “just ran its course.”

The stars, were first spotted hanging out together in February, shortly after Avril’s engagement to Mod Sun was called off.