Avril Lavigne Stage Crashed by Topless Protester

Avril Lavigne was introducing a performance at the Juno Awards in Canada on Monday when a topless protester crashed the stage.

The woman rushed the stage at the Rogers Place venue in Edmonton, Alberta, to send the message "stop logging old growth now" and “save the green belt.” She was likely referencing the Ontario government’s decision to open up part of the province’s protected greenbelt to housing development.

Avril did not appreciate the disruption. CBC News reports that after finishing her speech, the singer told the woman, “Get the f**k off!” and swatted at her exposed breast.

The woman was taken away by security.

Lavigne went on to win the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, and during her acceptance speech she joked, "Now, nobody try anything this time. I'll f**k a bitch up.”

Host Simu Liu, the star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” praised Avril for "handling that topless lady like a champion.”

Coincidentally, Avril’s ex-husband Chad Kroeger was also at the show. His band Nickelback was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the event.

“Twenty-seven years,” Chad told the crowd, “blood, sweat, and tears started off 300 kilometres southeast of here in a little town called Hanna.”

He went on, "We had no idea what we were doing, and most of the time still don't. But everything we did wound up leading us to this moment right here. But we didn't make it here without a lot of help."

Nickelback closed the show with their hit songs “Rockstar,” “How You Remind Me,” and “Animals.”