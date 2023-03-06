Celebrity News March 06, 2023
Sealed with a Kiss! Avril Lavigne & Tyga Seemingly Confirm New Relationship
Avril Lavigne and Tyga seem to be more than just friends!
On Monday, Avril and Tyga were seen sharing a kiss at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party during Paris Fashion Week.
They were photographed holding hands too!
The PDA fest comes just weeks after they were spotted hugging each other after having dinner together at Nobu.
Sources told TMZ that they have been “hanging out together a lot lately.”
Avril recently called off her engagement with Mod Sun.
Lavigne’s rep confirmed the split to Page Six.
The split news appeared to be a surprise for Mod. His rep told the outlet, “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”
According to TMZ, Avril and Mod had been “on and off” for months as they tried to work things out.
Mod eventually addressed the split on Instagram. He wrote, “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”