Sealed with a Kiss! Avril Lavigne & Tyga Seemingly Confirm New Relationship

Avril Lavigne and Tyga seem to be more than just friends!

On Monday, Avril and Tyga were seen sharing a kiss at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party during Paris Fashion Week.

They were photographed holding hands too!

The PDA fest comes just weeks after they were spotted hugging each other after having dinner together at Nobu.

Sources told TMZ that they have been “hanging out together a lot lately.”

Avril recently called off her engagement with Mod Sun.

Lavigne’s rep confirmed the split to Page Six.

The split news appeared to be a surprise for Mod. His rep told the outlet, “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

According to TMZ, Avril and Mod had been “on and off” for months as they tried to work things out.