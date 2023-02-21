Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Call Off Engagement (Report)

Getty Images

Avril Lavigne, 38, and Mod Sun, 35, have ended their engagement, TMZ reports.

Sources tell the site the singers have been “on and off” for months as they tried to work things out.

No word on why they decided to split, but TMZ says they were told no cheating was involved.

Avril was recently spotted at Nobu with Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga, but TMZ sources say they are just good friends.

Mod Sun, real name Derek Smith, popped the question in Paris last March, and Avril said yes. He even dedicated songs to her on his latest album “God Save the Teen.”

The now exes were recently spotted together at a Grammy event.

One of their last Instagram posts together shows the pair holding hands and ice skating on Christmas Eve.