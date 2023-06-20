Celebrity News June 20, 2023
Tyga & Avril Lavigne Break Up After Four Months Together (Report)
Avril Lavigne and Tyga have gone their separate ways.
TMZ reports the two music artists, who confirmed their relationship with a kiss during Paris Fashion Week in March, broke up this month.
Sources tell TMZ the split “was a mutual decision” and “there are no hard feelings,” adding that the romance “just ran its course.”
The exes, who according to TMZ’s insider are still friends, were first spotted hanging out together in February, shortly after Avril’s engagement to Mod Sun was called off.
Tyga is no stranger to dating women in the public eye. Following a three-year relationship with Blac Chyna, with whom she shares an 11-year-old son, the rapper began a romance with Kylie Jenner that lasted from 2014-2017.