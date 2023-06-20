Getty Images

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have gone their separate ways.

TMZ reports the two music artists, who confirmed their relationship with a kiss during Paris Fashion Week in March, broke up this month.

Sources tell TMZ the split “was a mutual decision” and “there are no hard feelings,” adding that the romance “just ran its course.”

Getty Images

The exes, who according to TMZ’s insider are still friends, were first spotted hanging out together in February, shortly after Avril’s engagement to Mod Sun was called off.