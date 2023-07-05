Adam DeVine on His ‘Tender’ Kiss with Pierce Brosnan in ‘The Out-Laws’ (Exclusive)

Netflix

Adam DeVine and Nina Dobrev star in the new action-comedy movie “The Out-Laws,” about a straitlaced bank manager who discovers his future in-laws are infamous outlaws.

“What we were trying to do with the movie is just have fun from the second it starts till the credits wrap,” Adam told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert when he and Nina met up with our correspondent. “It is just a fun, light-hearted, action-comedy that you can kind of forget about everything in life for like 90 minutes.”

“I feel like nowadays comedies they have to, like, tell some sort of other agenda or have something else happening in the background and you have to be like, ‘Hmmm, that was thought-provoking,’” he continued. “Not at all! We’re not thought-provoking even a little bit. You’re just gonna laugh for 90 minutes.”

Nina said while funny, the film does still contain “a powerful message.”

“It’s a commentary on in-laws, and I think every in-law needs to take a good, hard look at what they’re doing in their lives and for their kids,” the actress said.

Adam jokingly added, “So, if you’re a bank-robbing in-law, maybe watch this film. See what you do to your children.”

DeVine produced the Netflix movie, sharing how surreal it was to have Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Adam Sandler be involved in the film.

“Shocking, the fact that anyone wanted to work with me,” he said. “I was like, ‘I feel like the prettiest girl in school.’ It was incredible, man. Dream come true, dream cast.”

He continued, “I love Nina. I’ve always loved Nina. I think she’s the best, and obviously Pierce and Ellen and Richard Kind, Julie Hagerty, Lil Rel, my boy Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus… It was a stacked house, and then of course Adam Sandler coming and giving his blessing to the movie was a true dream come true.”

DeVine shared an on-screen kiss with Brosnan, who plays his father-in-law.

“It was what you think it is — soft and tender moment,” DeVine joked.

He went on to share what it was like working with the legendary actor. “People always assume that he’s gonna be, like, the most debonair, cool dude. I mean, he is. But he’s also just like super kind, thoughtful,” DeVine revealed.

“Normal, just, like, chill,” Nina added. She also had high praise for the rest of the cast.

“It was just exciting to be part of such a funny movie with such a great cast,” she said, “and I just loved every single minute of it. And now I’m in the Sandler camp, family.”