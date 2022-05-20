Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Their Red-Carpet Debut at Her Ex’s Premiere

Getty Images

After dating for more than two years, Nina Dobrev, 33, and Shaun White, 35, finally made their red-carpet debut!

The star couple posed together at the U.K. premiere of her ex-boyfriend Glen Powell’s movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Nina stunned in a long silk ivory gown featuring sexy cutouts at the midriff and a slit up the side, while White was all smiles in a matching ivory jacket paired with a white shirt, black bow tie, and black slacks.

The loved-up couple was even photographed gazing into each other’s eyes.

The “Vampire Diaries” alum and the former Olympic snowboarder nearly made their red-carpet debut at the Oscars this year, but their schedules didn’t line up.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with White days before the Academy Awards, where he was scheduled to present.

Shaun said at the time, “I was supposed to go to Europe and meet up with Nina and I was like, ‘Hey, I got asked to do this thing, like, what do you think?’ and she was just like, ‘You have to.’”

White further explained that Nina couldn’t join him because she was “in Europe shooting,” so he planned to bring his mom instead.

Shaun and Nina reportedly met at a Tony Robbins event in 2019, and starting dating in 2020.