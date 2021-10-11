Adam Devine & Chloe Bridges Are Married

Instagram

Adam Devine, 37, and Chloe Bridges, 29, got hitched!

His rep confirmed the news to People, as friends of the couple posted about the wedding on social media.

Adam Ray shared a series of pics, seeming to reveal he was the officiant, writing, “All the love. All the laughs🎉

CONGRATS Chloe & Adam❤️”

He included pics of the bride and groom swimming as Chloe showed off her ring, and during what appeared to be a toast.

Erik Griffin also shared a group photo featuring Adam with the caption, “Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding!”

Bridges hinted that the wedding was happening soon when she shared photos of the wedding dresses she didn’t choose.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star wrote, "Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid 😐.”

She went on, "But we gave it our best shot and it's almost here and it seems like it's actually going to pan out!! Consider this dump of the wedding dresses I almost-chose-but-didn't to be your warning that this is going to be a very wedding-heavy account for the next two weeks 🙃."

Devine popped the question in October 2019 after four years of dating. He shared the proposal news on Instagram, writing, "She said yes! Well actually she said ‘ahh Adam’ and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self."

He went on, "You are my best friend and I'm thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You'll be less wrinkly. I'm gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges!"

Devine teased, "Have fun planning the wedding. I'll be there for the cake tasting. 😘."

Chloe shared the news too, writing at the time, "We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever."

Bridges gushed, "I've known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago).”