Kate Middleton Receives ‘Oscars of the Magazine World’ Honor for her Photography

Getty Images

Kate Middleton can now call herself an award-winning photographer!

The picture she took of Queen Camilla for her Country Life magazine appearance last summer just won Cover of the Year at the Professional Publishers Association (PPA) Awards.

“We're thrilled to announce that Country Life has won the Cover of the Year title at the PPA Awards, the 'Oscars' of the magazine world. The winning cover was this one from the 13 July 2022 issue, which was guest-edited by Her Majesty the Queen while she was Duchess of Cornwall,” the PPA team announced Wednesday on Instagram.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all who voted — it's the only award voted for directly by readers — and also, of course, to HRH Catherine, Princess of Wales, who took the photograph!”

In a statement on the PPA website, one of the judges praised the impact of Camilla’s cover.

“Not only did the cover help sell more magazines, boost engagement on social media and clicks to the website, it’s a perfect snapshot of what was in fact a compelling and gritty issue.”

Last July, the Queen Consort had been invited to be a guest editor for a special edition of the British magazine in honor of her 75th birthday. She asked the Princess of Wales, who has in the past described herself as an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” to take the cover portrait for her.