Kate Middleton showed off her musical skills in a surprise appearance at Eurovision’s 2023 song contest Saturday.

The Duchess joined last year’s champions, Kalush Orchestra, in a piano performance of their winning song “Stefania” as part of a tribute to Ukraine’s 2022 win of the hugely popular European music contest. The U.K. hosted the international competition on behalf of Ukraine.

Her segment, which was filmed earlier in the month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, was created by composers, arrangers, and musical directors Joe Price and Kojo Samuel.

The princess looked regal as she sat at the black grand piano in her blue one-shouldered gown by Jenny Packham, which was accessorized with a pair of silver pendant earrings. The “Today” show reported the piano is a Steinway that belongs to Kate’s father-in-law King Charles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the clip on their official Instagram account. "A #Eurovision surprise," the caption read. "A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool."

Royal watchers will recall that this isn’t the first time the Princess has publicly performed on the piano. She first showed off her musical talent in December 2021 for the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” carol service she hosted at Westminster Abbey. The mom of three accompanied Scottish singer Tom Walker for a moving rendition of “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.

