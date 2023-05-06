Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana & Queen Elizabeth with Coronation Jewelry

Getty Images

Kate Middleton surprised royal watchers at Saturday's historic coronation of her father-in-law King Charles III!

The 41-year-old honored Princess Diana by wearing pearl-and-diamond earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, and paid homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II by wearing her George VI Festoon Necklace. The necklace was created in 1950 for Elizabeth when she was a princess, at the behest of her father, King George VI.

Just three years later, George had died and Elizabeth was crowned Queen of England, reigning an incredible 70 years.

Kate also wore a striking Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece made up of silver bullion, silver thread, and crystal. The three-dimensional leaves were eye-poppers, while speculation prior to her appearance had been whether she would wear a tiara at all.

People magazine reports Kate decided to wear the piece just weeks ago. Sweetly, her daughter Princess Charlotte wore a matching headpiece!

