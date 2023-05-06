Celebrity News May 06, 2023

Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana & Queen Elizabeth with Coronation Jewelry

Kate Middleton surprised royal watchers at Saturday's historic coronation of her father-in-law King Charles III!

The 41-year-old honored Princess Diana by wearing pearl-and-diamond earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, and paid homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II by wearing her George VI Festoon Necklace. The necklace was created in 1950 for Elizabeth when she was a princess, at the behest of her father, King George VI.

Just three years later, George had died and Elizabeth was crowned Queen of England, reigning an incredible 70 years.

Kate also wore a striking Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece made up of silver bullion, silver thread, and crystal. The three-dimensional leaves were eye-poppers, while speculation prior to her appearance had been whether she would wear a tiara at all.

Kate with her husband Prince William and their children

People magazine reports Kate decided to wear the piece just weeks ago. Sweetly, her daughter Princess Charlotte wore a matching headpiece!

Kate greets First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden at a Buckingham Palace reception the day before the coronation.

Kate wore McQueen to her 2011 wedding, and wore McQueen again Saturday, looking radiant in an ivory silk crepe dress with elaborate embroidery.

