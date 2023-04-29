Prince William & Kate Middleton Mark 12th Anniversary with a Smiley Snap

Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton were wed 12 years ago Saturday, and they couldn't let the momentous occasion pass without a pic!

The royals celebrated their union by releasing a photograph of the two by Matt Porteous, which was posted on social media.

On Instagram, the couple captioned it, "12 years ❤️."

In the shot, the couple is seen in jeans and casual shirts, grinning while biking.

The image was shot by Porteous last year, with other shots being shared on Mother's Day and Christmas.

William, 40, and Kate, 41, exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey at a ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.