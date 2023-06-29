Russell Brand & Wife Laura Gallacher Expecting Baby No. 3

Russell Brand is on his way to becoming a father of three!

During an interview on Thursday’s episode of Steven Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, the actor confirmed the happy news after the host brought up Russell’s strong marriage with wife Laura Gallacher.

“You fell in love, and you’ve got two children. You’ve got a third on the way, around the corner. That’s a very special love you have found,” said Bartlett.

Russell, who shares two daughters with Laura — Mabel, 6, and Peggy, 4 — revealed how becoming a dad has changed him.

“It’s taught me there is a lot more important in this world than me. It’s taught me that love is real,” he said. “It teaches you everything to become a father. All lessons are there.”

The comedian added how having kids helped him with the loneliness and lack of self-worth he felt as a child.

“Now that I’m a dad — you can’t be a father to anyone else until you’re a father to yourself — [there’s] a sense that who you are is all right,” explained the comedian when discussing his childhood and wanting to be told he was worthy. “You don’t know need to worry. You are enough, you are sufficient. We are going to be okay.”

Russell, who has been sober since 2002, said prior to becoming father, his “initial solution to feeling weak and disconnected and lonely was going after fame and ‘to try and have resources.’”