ABC Television

“American Idol” crowned Iam Tongi as the winner of its 21st season Sunday. “Extra’s” Mark Wright caught up with judge Katy Perry fresh off the big moment.

“I'm tired from crying all for three hours,” Katy said on the emotional night.

“When Iam sings, it's like therapy, so sometimes I cry in therapy and then I go and have a nap where I go straight to sleep, so I'm ready to have a nap.”

When asked if she will return for Season 22, the singer said watching the contestants has reminded her of the joy of performing onstage. “I think we have to talk about it tonight. I love my job and I love what I do. I know that I miss going out into the world and doing what those kids get to do. I can see I'm getting a little FOMO after all these years because it's been quite a minute. So, I hope so. We'll see. I just I'm so proud of everything we've been able to do so thus far.”

Katy recently got back from London after performing at King Charles’ coronation concert at Windsor Castle — the first time ever that a concert has been held on the castle grounds. She dished to “Extra” all about what it was like to be a part of such a historic event.

“My memory is being with my mom and staying in Windsor Castle… The King was like right below us, so if we, like, made too much noise… I don't know, it was just so wonderful to share all this with my mom and to see her face light up. She's such a history buff. I've become a history buff,” said Katy, who had the royals dancing and waving their flags as she belted out her chart-topping hits.

“I definitely tried to serve myself on a golden platter. How about that? I was just there to do my job, which is always to spread love and light, and I really felt that as I sang ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework.’”