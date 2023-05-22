Iam Tongi Reacts to ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Win (Exclusive)

ABC

Iam Tongi spoke to “Extra’s” Mark Wright immediately after his “American Idol” Season 21 win Sunday night!

Tongi told Wright he was “feeling good,” but confessed that being the champ felt “weird,” adding, “It feels unreal, but I’m going to let it set in… Such a crazy night.”

As for the future, Iam said, “I’m looking forward to performing live with my friends, doing live gigs… that’s a passion of mine.”

He also reflected on his journey, recalling the audition in which he wowed the judges singing “Monsters.”

“When I first auditioned, I didn’t believe it because you only see it on TV. So I kind of blacked out, or it looked like I was watching a TV… It is so weird because you realize these guys are just people, Lionel [Richie], Katy [Perry], Luke [Bryan], they are just people doing what they love. It is really inspiring.”

Tongi, 18, performed a moving rendition of "I'll Be Seeing You” during the three-hour finale before being crowned the big winner.

He was up against Megan Danielle, who placed second, and Colin Stough who came in third.