Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother Connie Boss Alexander is speaking out about the loss of her late son.

In an interview with People magazine, Connie shared how she is processing the reality of life without her son, saying how it feels “like it was just yesterday” since she has seen him, and “other times it feels like it’s been so long.”

Connie added how there are times she still picks up the phone to text Stephen.

“When I think about him, I try not to dwell on how he left this earth,” Connie told People. “This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from.”

Stephen, who rose to fame as a dancer and as the lovable DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” took his own life in December.

However, it is a peace Connie wrestles with at times. In the aftermath of Stephen’s death, she said she found it difficult to grasp what had happened, asking herself if she could have missed any clues.

"You find yourself in a lot of introspection, a lot of looking back,” she said. “It was just very, very shocking. I don’t know when or if I’ll ever accept it.”

“At this point, I’m in realization, I guess,” she went on. “When I wake up in the morning, it does hit me that, ‘Oh, my God, he really is not physically here.’ But then in my head I can hear him say, 'Hey, Mom. I’m okay.'"

She continued, “Some days are better than others.”

Connie also recalled how Stephen “was always smiling” as a kid.

"If I had on music, he was dancing,” she told the outlet, adding that he was always up for new experiences.

“He was the only male on his dance team in high school. That’s how dedicated and serious he was about it. He didn’t care that kids might be whispering."

Stephen was a beloved husband and father of three.

Connie, who was 18 when she gave birth to Stephen, revealed how the two of them became closer when he had kids of his own.

"As an adult, I think he really was able to see and appreciate some of the challenges I had as a young parent,” she told People, adding how she was a “very protective” boy mom. They spoke every day.