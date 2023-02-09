Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without a Will

Getty Images

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died on December 13, did not have a will, People magazine reports.

According to docs obtained by the magazine, his widow Allison Holker Boss has filed a California Spousal Petition in the Superior Court of California in L.A. County. The papers confirm that Boss died intestate, which means without a will.

Under the law, Holker is entitled to her spouse’s half of the joint estate, however, the law requires the surviving partner to prove they are the spouse of the deceased.

The papers ask for a "determination of property passing to the surviving spouse" and "confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse."

People notes there is property and quasi-community property that Allison is asking to receive as Stephen’s spouse.

The docs state, "This includes any interest in a trade or business name of any unincorporated business or an interest in any unincorporated business that the deceased partner was operating or managing at the time of death.”

People adds, “Allison is ultimately requesting Stephen's half of Stephen Boss Productions and Goldman Sachs investment account as well as royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services; Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.; GEP Talent Services, LLC; and SAG/AFTRA, per the court filing.”

Stephen died by suicide at just 40 years old, and Allison announced his passing on December 14.

In a statement to People, she said at the time, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."