Allison Holker Posts New TikTok with Late Husband tWitch: 'Our Love Language'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss will never be forgotten — least of all by his widow, Allison Holker Boss.

On Friday, Allison posted a new TikTok of herself and tWitch dancing up a storm, captioning it, "Our love language.. I love you @twitchtok7."

Two days after his funeral, Allison paid tribute to him on Instagram with a video compilation of their life together. At that time, Allison wrote on Instagram, “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

The funeral was reportedly a small gathering attended by family only, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, a larger memorial will be held in the near future for his close friends and those he considered family, like Ellen DeGeneres and staff members of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Boss’s death was ruled a suicide. The cause of his death was attributed to “gunshot wound of the head.”

TMZ reported tWitch left a suicide note before taking his life, alluding to past challenges.

According to investigators, the dancer called an Uber on Monday, December 12, to take him from his home to the nearby Oak Tree Inn in Encino. Boss had switched his phone to airplane mode so he couldn’t be reached or tracked.

On Tuesday, his wife Allison Holker reportedly rushed to a police station, telling cops she knew something was wrong because tWitch suddenly left the house without his car and would not answer her calls.

Allison was reportedly so insistent that her husband’s behavior was out of character that police considered listing him as a critical missing person case.

The LAPD examined Allison and tWitch’s home for any video clues before a 911 call led them to his body at the Encino motel less than a mile away.

The manager at the Oak Tree Inn shared with “Extra” that after checking in on Monday, Boss had not checked out by 11 a.m. Tuesday, so management went to knock on the door at about 11:15 a.m. It was then that a housekeeper discovered his body in the room.