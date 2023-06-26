Tom Holland on How Fixing Zendaya’s Door Helped Open the Door to Their Romance

Getty Images

Tom the builder!

Turns out Tom Holland is not just a talented actor, but also a very handy carpenter.

The “Spider-Man” star recently revealed how he has a knack for carpentry.

"Carpentry is something I just really enjoy. I love it,” Tom told UNILAD for its "Get a Job!" series. "I've made my mom's kitchen table. I made my mom's office. I've built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse for my grandad."

Tom’s carpentry skills also scored him points with longtime girlfriend Zendaya at the start of their romance.

"I fixed my girlfriend's door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you.' And now, we're in love."

And while Holland and Zendaya, who met in 2016 on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” are arguably one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, the two are known for being fairly private about their relationship.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, Tom revealed why he and the “Euphoria” star make an effort to keep their romance out of the public eye.