Celebrity News June 26, 2023
Tom Holland on How Fixing Zendaya’s Door Helped Open the Door to Their Romance
Tom the builder!
Turns out Tom Holland is not just a talented actor, but also a very handy carpenter.
The “Spider-Man” star recently revealed how he has a knack for carpentry.
"Carpentry is something I just really enjoy. I love it,” Tom told UNILAD for its "Get a Job!" series. "I've made my mom's kitchen table. I made my mom's office. I've built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse for my grandad."
Tom’s carpentry skills also scored him points with longtime girlfriend Zendaya at the start of their romance.
"I fixed my girlfriend's door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you.' And now, we're in love."
And while Holland and Zendaya, who met in 2016 on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” are arguably one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, the two are known for being fairly private about their relationship.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, Tom revealed why he and the “Euphoria” star make an effort to keep their romance out of the public eye.
Tom Holland Makes Rare Comments About Romance with Zendaya: ‘I’m Happy & in Love’View Story
"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Tom told the outlet. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."