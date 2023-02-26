Zendaya Goes from Rosy Gown to Sexy Cutout Dress at the SAG Awards

Getty Images

Zendaya, 26, was pretty in pink on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet... before changing into a sexy cutout dress inside!

The “Euphoria” star walked the red carpet in a corset-style strapless Valentino gown with a satin-rose-adorned skirt.

The Bulgari ambassador was dripping in their jewels, too, including a yellow gold necklace with tanzanite, morganite, and aquamarine stones surrounded by spinels and diamonds, as well as a diamond bracelet, ring, and diamond studs.

Once inside, she switched things up for an edgier look with her floor-length black-pink-an- blue satin dress. See it here!

Zendaya is up for her first SAG Award, for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

The fashionista was just turning heads yesterday at the NAACP Image Awards.

She hit the red carpet in a black-and-green couture Versace dress that even had her boyfriend Tom Holland dropping three heart-eye emojis on her Instagram.