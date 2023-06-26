Instagram

Aire Webster it is!

Kylie Jenner has legally confirmed her 16-month-old son’s name change, according to court papers obtained by E! News Monday.

Shortly after Aire’s birth, Jenner shared that she and ex Travis, with whom she also shares five-year-old daughter Stormi, had changed their minds on the name previously given to their newborn — Wolf Jacques Webster.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

Kylie also discussed the evolution of the baby’s name change on a previous episode of “The Kardashians.” "Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He'll come back and be like, 'I really like this name.' And then for the day he'll call him that. And I'm like, 'We can't do this again.'"

In January of this year, it seemed like they decided on a name that stuck. In an Instagram post that also unveiled her son’s face on social media for the first time, Kylie revealed the name Aire.

