‘The Flash’: Sasha Calle on Supergirl Dream Role and Texts from Gal Gadot (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Move over, Superman! There’s a new hero ready to blow up the box office!

The supersized premiere of the summer’s next superhero epic, “The Flash,” brought out stars like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Shannon. It was also the first big red carpet for Sasha Calle, who makes her feature film debut as Supergirl in the $200 million movie.

Sasha chatted with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about how pumped she is to suit up as Supergirl — she’s the first Latina to play the part.

“I think she has this beautiful combination of her femininity and masculinity,” said Sasha, adding that it was a “dream” to play such a strong character.

Calle, who beat out 400 other hopefuls to land the part, says she was inspired to go for it after seeing Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

“When I saw Gal Gadot on the screen, I said, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ And at the time, I was broke. I had all the jobs. Name it — catering, bartending. I cut out this picture of her doing stunts and I put her on my vision board,” Calle said, revealing that she now gets text messages from Gal.

“I receive texts from [Gal] and still — I melt every time.”

Sasha stars alongside Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, and Michael Keaton in “The Flash,” which was exciting for her, and she promises fans will enjoy it too.

“I think fans are going to really, really love it. And they’re really going to be excited about it.”