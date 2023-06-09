‘Transformers’: Dominique Fishback & Anthony Ramos Hint at Future Romance (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos are teaming up in the action-packed “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts!”

The actors spoke with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about finally getting to work together after sharing a long friendship as well as being able to represent for their hometown of Brooklyn in the movie.

“It was amazing to be a part of this film,” said Dominique. “Anthony and I were friends before this, and the fact that we get to do it together and rep Brooklyn so hard and the respective areas in Brooklyn that we’re from is just incredible.”

Anthony echoed his co-star’s sentiments on how special it was to shoot this film.

“It’s a blessing, and it’s dope to be doing this with Dom. We were in Singapore and there was like a whole fireworks show happening and stuff, but when I really felt it was when I looked down and saw Dom on the stage. I was like dang, we really are here together, two kids from the hood, who on paper should never be here. I just feel grateful,” said Anthony.

Dominique added how the old friends always aspired to work together.

“That’s the incredible part about this. We would meet up in cafes in Brooklyn and talk about ‘we’ve gotta do something together, even if we gotta write it. It’s gotta be so Brooklyn, gotta be epic, gotta be amazing, even if it’s a play.’”

She continued, “and we just never would have imagined we would get to be part of this franchise together and be the first black or brown leads of the film. And then we get to tap into our neighborhoods.”

Dominique noted how representation in the movie and the story she was telling was something she wanted to “be proud of.”

“I told Steven [Caple Jr] from the beginning when they wanted me to do it, I sat with him and he said that he wanted Elena to have her own arc and her own storyline or autonomy over things, and that was really important for me if I was gonna do it,” explained Dominique. “I sat with the writers about two or three times just to make sure that the character was something I could look back and be proud of, and black girls or young girls in these types of areas could feel represented.”

Since this is the first in a new series of films for the iconic franchise, Dominique and Anthony also dished on what they hope is still to come – including romance!

“I mean, the ending of the movie’s kinda crazy, right?” revealed Anthony. It opens up the universe in a way we’ve never seen before, so I would love to see how these characters, where they fit in that world.”

As for Dominique, she’s hoping for a little bit of romance for her character.

“I said listen, I’m tired of the black women be on the shows and they get their big career and so successful and they ain’t got no man. So now that we know she got her own thing going on, now she can invite some love into her life.”