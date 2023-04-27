Gal Gadot Recalls Playing Wonder Woman 8 Weeks After Baby #3 (Exclusive)

Neil Rasmus/BFA

On Tuesday, Gal Gadot took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the just-remodeled Tiffany & Co. store in NYC.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Gadot, who dished on her Wonder Woman cameo in “Shazam! Fury of the God,” being part of James Corden’s last week of shows, and her upcoming Netflix action movie “Heart of Stone.”

Gal filmed her cameo just eight weeks after welcoming her third child.

She shared, “I was directed remotely. The director was in Atlanta and I was in London, eight weeks after my third pregnancy, so just imagine how it felt to get back into the Wonder Woman costume. But it’s been amazing, it’s been great, and the movie was a lot of fun.”

As for appearing on one of Corden’s last episodes, she said, “James is such a mensch. He's such a good, funny person and a good friend. I’m excited for him and I remember the way that he takes it. He chose not to be sad about it, but to cherish the good moments and be grateful for this incredible journey that he had this past eight years. And I'll miss him. But I’m sure I’m gonna see him.”

Gal has a lot coming up, including the live action of “Snow White” and “Heart of Stone.”

In “Snow White,” Gadot is playing the Evil Queen. Calling the experience “fun,” she explained, “It was just such a different experience and I danced and I sang… It's an over-the-top, bigger-than-life type of character, and it’s the first villain ever. And I got to play... It was amazing.”

Later this year, she’ll be blowing up Netflix screens as a secret agent on a dangerous mission in “Heart of Stone.”

It’s the first movie she and her husband Jaron Varsano made with their production company.

She teased, “It’s big.”

“We’ve been busting our asses last year shooting in five different locations with an amazing cast — Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okenedo — amazing director Tom Harper, and it’s been a blast,” Gadot added. “I’m very humbled and proud and I can’t wait to share it with everybody.”