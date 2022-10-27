Gal Gadot Promises ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Worth the Wait (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Gal Gadot says “Wonder Woman 3” is going to be “worth the wait.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Gal at Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Culture exhibit in L.A., which features all women artists in celebration of brand pioneer Madame Clicquot’s entrepreneurial spirit. Gal chatted about “Wonder Woman” and opened up about her own village of supportive women who give each other advice on balancing Hollywood and motherhood.

She said of the upcoming “Wonder Woman” flick, to be written and directed by Patty Jenkins, “I can tell you that the story is incredible… just wait. It's gonna be worth the wait.”

Discussing the other A-listers who have helped her learn to balance Hollywood and mommyhood, she said, “I have many women friends. I feel like we're a village. So I remember working with Kate Winslet, Robin Wright, Isla Fisher… different mothers that are working and do what I do and we'll tip each other and we'll share our knowledge and fears and all these things with each other and you just make it work.”