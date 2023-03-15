Eric Charbonneau

On Tuesday, Zachary Levi hit the red carpet for the L.A. premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Zachary about Gal Gadot’s surprise cameo as Wonder Woman in the movie.

He quipped, “Spoiler alert!”

“I’ve loved how basically all the comic book characters guest star in each other’s comic books, and it connected the whole universe,” Zach went on. “The fact that Gal was down to do a little bit with us in the film and connect all that was really lovely.”

Levi called the superhero gig a “dream come true” and promised that the second movie will be everything the first was… and then some!

He said, “It’s got the fun, the family, the adventure, the heart, the humor, the charm, the spookiness —it’s all those things. It’s fun for the whole family.”

Levi has been open about having imposter syndrome. When asked how he deals with imposter syndrome at big red carpet events like this, he said, “Well, the imposter syndrome, you just have to battle on your own time and really love yourself… Imposter syndrome is basically you just telling yourself you’re not worthy of being exactly where you are right now, but if you love yourself, you recognize that you are exactly where you’re supposed to be.”

He noted, “I try to work on that as much as I can, so when I get on a red carpet… I don’t feel like I don’t belong here, I feel like I very much do.”

Zach also dished on his short film “Thoughts and Prayers,” which centers on a school shooting.

Levi commented, “I just thought the message was really good. It’s just about both sides of the conversations, what’s going on with guns. Both sides need to hear each other… I do think there’s a balance and there’s a common ground that can be found.”