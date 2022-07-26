‘Shazam’ Star Lucy Liu on Bonding with her Supervillain Sister Helen Mirren (Exclusive)

Superheroes, supervillains, and thousands of superfans were thrilled to be back at Comic-Con!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu about the movie, which also stars Helen Mirren.

Lucy immediately accepted a role in the film after learning that Helen had signed on!

As for how she bonded with Helen, who plays her supervillain sister, Liu shared, “We found a really intimate friendship, all of us. We went shopping together, we celebrated Helen’s birthday, and there was just this immediate camaraderie between us.”

Levi buffed up for his role as Shazam by “eating way too much food” and “going to the gym.”

We also caught up with Gwendoline Christie, who is playing Lucifer in “The Sandman.”

Christie was “really delighted” to play the role, even wearing red to promote the Netflix show. She quipped, “I’m always channeling Lucifer.”