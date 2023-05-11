Jennifer Lopez on How Ben Affleck Makes Her a Better Parent (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez stunned in custom Brunello Cucinelli as she hit the red carpet with Ben Affleck for the premiere of her new Netflix movie “The Mother” Wednesday night.

The newlyweds are getting ready to celebrate their one-year anniversary with their blended family of five kids, and Jen opened up to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about how Ben has changed her as a parent.

Melvin brought up, “You said Ben has helped you become a better parent, how so?”

She replied, “Oh, yeah, we have different styles. We’re very different people anyway. I’ve taught him things. He teaches me things. We look at things differently and so that helps us.”

She’s going into fierce mama-bear mode for “The Mother,” starring alongside newcomer Lucy Paez in her killer new role as an assassin trying to save the daughter she had to leave earlier in life.

Robert asked about headlining a movie of this magnitude and Lopez replied, “Not only that… [It is] the biggest movie we’ve ever produced.”

“This time in my life, when I’m getting these opportunities, I thought I’d be getting in my 20s and 30s, but I’m getting them now and it is so exciting and empowering and I hope for other people as well there is so much more to do, especially in this business. People think that at a certain time in your life it’s going to be over, but the truth is there are so many incarnations”

She went on, “To be able to do this type of movie, ‘The Mother,’ big action movie but that really has some emotional kind of gravitas to it with a mother-and-daughter story. And really talk about what it means to be a mother, that there is no one version of that… You just have to be the best one that you can be to your specific child.”

They also spoke about the importance of giving children roots and wings.

Jennifer said, “You have to give them a place where they can always come back to you and a solid and good foundation but then you have to let them go. They have to fly away, you have to give them wings and have them feel like they can do it on their own as well… As moms… and as parents we want to keep kids to ourselves for their whole life… I want to be happy when they go, too. I want to know that they are going to be okay, that we are both going to be okay.”

And what is Jennifer doing for Mother’s Day this Sunday? She said, “I don’t know. Nothing!”

Sounds like there could be surprises in store for her!