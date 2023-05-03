It’s one big, happy family in the Bennifer household!

During an interview with “Today’s” Hoda Kotb Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez gushed about the warm relationship husband Ben Affleck has with her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

“He’s a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them as well, 'cause he has his own three beautiful children and then there’s us.”

Jennifer and Ben blended their families after their wedding almost nine months ago. She shares the twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

The superstar praised Ben for the connection he has developed with her children.

"He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what (being a stepfather) is and what that means, and they love him," she said.

"They appreciate him,” J.Lo said, “and so do I.”

The 53-year-old also shared how her teenagers are coming into their own as they get older.

“They’re 15. They’re giving it to me!” Jennifer said.

"They're becoming adults. They are challenging everything in life, they're looking at everything,” she added. “And these kids have so much information, so much more than we had. So they’re thinking and talking about things and about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old. I think they’re going to change the world to be quite honest. And make it so much better. So much better than what we did!”

The 53-year-old was on “Today” to promote her new Netflix movie “The Mother,” in which she plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she left earlier in life. Jennifer spoke about the intense physical preparation that went into the film.

“I was working out every morning,” she said. “I was doing fight training, sniper training, gun training — the whole thing. Because she is, like, a sniper expert, supposedly, like, one of the best that ever was. And then, she was also, like, a combat person as well. She can fight — she can do all the things.”