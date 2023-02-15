Celebrity News February 15, 2023
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Celebrate Relationship with New Tattoos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple with new ink.
J.Lo shared photos of their complementary tattoos on Instagram.
Lopez’s is just under her ribcage. It features an infinity sign with an arrow through the middle and their names “Jennifer” and “Ben” in cursive.
Ben’s has two arrows crossing each other with a J above and a B below.
She also included some cute pics of the couple over the years.
Jennifer wrote in the caption, "Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍," and added the hashtags: #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow and #THISISMENOW.
Last month, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with J.Lo, who gushed about her blended family with Ben.
She said, “It’s going really, really well. It’s amazing. We have five beautiful, beautiful children, blessings… We dropped one of them off at school today and we were just kind of thinking about what our lives have become and just feeling so blessed and grateful for where we wound up in our lives.”
Bennifer rekindled their relationship in 2021, almost 20 years after their broken engagement in 2004.