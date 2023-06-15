Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup’s Marriage to Naomi Watts

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts said “I do” on June 10, confirming the marriage in an Instagram post by the bride.

“Hitched!” Naomi captioned the post, alongside a photo of the smiling couple in front of a Manhattan courthouse.

The news brought the newlyweds an outpouring of congratulatory messages, among them Crudup’s ex, Mary-Louise Parker.

“I wish them well,” Parker said when she was asked during a Guardian interview about Crudup’s marriage to Naomi.

“I honestly, of course, wish them every happiness, because that’s my son’s father. So, I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other.”

Mary-Louise and Billy, who share a 19-year-old son together, dated from 1996-2003. Crudup, who stars on “The Morning Show,” left Parker when she was seven months pregnant for a relationship with Claire Danes.

Parker briefly touched on the end of her relationship with Crudup in her 2015 memoir “Dear Mr. You,” which featured a series of letters to men in her life.

One letter recounted what she said to a cab driver after he asked her to leave for losing her temper with him in the wake of her breakup. "I am alone. Look, see? I am pregnant and alone,” she wrote. “It hurts to even breathe."