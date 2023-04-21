Getty Images

It looks like “Ray Donovan” star Liev Schreiber is going to be a dad for the third time!

DailyMail.com reports Schreiber, 55, and his girlfriend Taylor Neisen, 31, are expecting their first child together.

According to the outlet, the couple has already started sharing the news with their inner circle.

Schreiber has not commented on the reports.

Schreiber is already a dad to sons Alexander Sasha, 16, and Samuel Kai, 15, his children with his ex, Naomi Watts.

Liev and Taylor have been together since 2017.

Five years ago, the couple sparked romance rumors after they were spotted at the Wollman Rink in New York City.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the two were “extremely affectionate with each other... hugging, holding hands and exchanging a peck on the lips” during their ice skating date.

They were also seen enjoying each other’s company at The Losers Lounge Tribute to Burt Bacharach at Joe's Pub.

The romance rumors came just months after Naomi started dating her “Gypsy” co-star Billy Crudup.

In 2016, Liev and Naomi announced their split after 11 years together.