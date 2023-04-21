Celebrity News April 21, 2023
Liev Schreiber & Taylor Neisen Expecting First Child (Report)
It looks like “Ray Donovan” star Liev Schreiber is going to be a dad for the third time!
DailyMail.com reports Schreiber, 55, and his girlfriend Taylor Neisen, 31, are expecting their first child together.
According to the outlet, the couple has already started sharing the news with their inner circle.
Schreiber has not commented on the reports.
Schreiber is already a dad to sons Alexander Sasha, 16, and Samuel Kai, 15, his children with his ex, Naomi Watts.
Liev and Taylor have been together since 2017.
Five years ago, the couple sparked romance rumors after they were spotted at the Wollman Rink in New York City.
At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the two were “extremely affectionate with each other... hugging, holding hands and exchanging a peck on the lips” during their ice skating date.
They were also seen enjoying each other’s company at The Losers Lounge Tribute to Burt Bacharach at Joe's Pub.
The romance rumors came just months after Naomi started dating her “Gypsy” co-star Billy Crudup.
In 2016, Liev and Naomi announced their split after 11 years together.
The couple released a joint statement, explaining, "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship. While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy."