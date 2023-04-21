Backgrid

Actress Naomi Watts is sparking some engagement rumors!

On Friday, Watts was photographed flashing a huge diamond sparkler on that finger while walking her dog in New York City.

Naomi has been dating “Gypsy” co-star Billy Crudup since 2017.

Last month, Naomi had people wondering if she was engaged at a West Coast event for her Stripes line.

At the event, Molly Ringwald noticed the diamond ring on Watts’ finger and brought attention to a possible engagement. When asked about her ambitions, Naomi said, “I literally just started this [company], so I can’t think of yet another thing on my plate; my boyfriend would think I was insane!”

Ringwald commented, “Um, fiancé?”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Laura Brown, LB Media founder and former InStyle Editor in Chief, immediately chimed in, saying, “It’s a secret — women’s code of secrecy. You, sir, you better zip it.”

A few weeks ago, Naomi attended the Tribeca Ball, where she sported a diamond on her left ring finger.

In February, Watts called Crudup “my darling” while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The engagement rumors are swirling at the same time that it was reported that her ex, Liev Schreiber, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Taylor Neisen.

In 2016, Liev and Naomi announced their split after 11 years together.