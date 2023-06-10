Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup Wed: 'Hitched!'

Instagram

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are married!

Watts ended all the speculation with a wedding-day photo posted to Instagram, captioning it, "Hitched!"

Jennifer Coolidge immediately commented, "Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!!👏👏👏👏Congrats!!! 🎸🎸💋💋🍾🍾You two couldn't look happier !!!XO"

Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, "Oh wow!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️" and Shailene Woodley posted, "AWWWW CONGRATULATIONS BEAUTIFUL!!!!"

"FINALLY!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Julianne Moore chimed in, with Andy Cohen offering, "I feel partially responsible for this🌈👏🏼🥰🤣❤️."

"Awww!! Congratulations! 🎉🎈 💖" was the sweet note from "Yellowjackets" and "The Last of Us" star Melanie Lynskey, while Alyssa Milano, Monica Barbaro, Katie Holmes, Trudie Styler and Helena Christensen were among the other A-list well-wishers.

The actors, both 54, have been dating since 2017. Watts was photographed flashing a huge diamond sparkler on that finger while walking her dog in New York City back in April, but had never commented on the rumors.

In March, Naomi had people wondering if she was engaged at a West Coast event for her Stripes line.

At the event, Molly Ringwald noticed the diamond ring on Watts’ finger and brought attention to a possible engagement. When asked about her ambitions, Naomi said, “I literally just started this [company], so I can’t think of yet another thing on my plate; my boyfriend would think I was insane!”

Ringwald commented, “Um, fiancé?”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Laura Brown, LB Media founder and former InStyle Editor in Chief, immediately chimed in, saying, “It’s a secret — women’s code of secrecy. You, sir, you better zip it.”