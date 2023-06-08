Shantel VanSanten & Ex Victor Webster in Mediation Amid Ongoing Divorce (Report)

Getty

Shantel VanSanten has responded to husband Victor Webster’s petition for divorce.

The “One Tree Hill” alum requested the dissolution of marriage and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

The outlet reports the divorce filing states the pair “are in mediation and any issues regarding spousal support will be determined” through that process.

Divorce papers were first filed by Victor in January. He listed the 10th of that month as their date of separation, which Shantel also noted in her filing.

The actors, who first met on the set of the Hallmark movie “Love Blossoms” in 2016, dated for four years before getting engaged in February 2021 after a mountaintop proposal by Victor.

“It was the most perfect, wonderful day of my entire life,” Shantel told People at the time of Webster’s proposal. “And I can’t wait to marry my best friend.”

They were married in 2021 with a trio of wedding celebrations, starting with an intimate civil ceremony at Pasadena City Hall in California on August 9, which was also the wedding date anniversary of Shantel’s grandparents, according to Brides magazine.

“The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace. They were married for 63 years and had such a special, deep love,” Shantel told Brides in July 2022.

A second celebration followed in October in Napa, California, and a third took place in VanSanten’s hometown of Luverne, Minnesota.