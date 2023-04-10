Getty Images

“Love Blossoms” stars Victor Webster, 50, and Shantel VanSanten, 37, have called it quits after over a year of marriage.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Webster filed the divorce papers earlier this year, citing irreconcilable differences.

The papers listed January 10 as their date of separation.

Webster hasn’t posted any pics with VanSanten since July. It seems like she has deleted her social media account.

In 2017, the two met on the set of “Love Blossoms.”

Four years later, he popped the question to Shantel.

At the time, she gushed on Instagram, “We hiked 2000ft to the top of the mountain where @iamvictorwebster told me he loved me for the first time years ago! What happened next still has me in shock … He told me he wanted to spend forever with me, as he got down on one knee and asked if I would marry him!! I didn’t say anything for awhile, not out of suspense although it would have been a good prank, but because my legs stopped working, I had to sit down and I couldn’t stop crying and kissing him … I forgot to say anything at all … BUT OBVIOUSLY I SAID YES!!!”

She went on, “I cant wait to spend FOR-EV-ER with my best friend!!!! I F**KING LOVE YOU.”

The two tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Pasadena City Hall in August 2021.

She explained to Brides.com, “When my grandfather unexpectedly passed away on Father’s Day, the heartbreak was unbearable; I had been planning on him walking me down the aisle in Minnesota. In the midst of my grief, I looked at Victor and said I wanted to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents’ wedding date, August 9. The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace. They were married for 63 years, had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn’t perfect, but their love was always pure.”