'Bling Empire’ Star Anna Shay Dead at 62

Anna Shay, the matriarch of “Bling Empire,” has died, People magazine reports. She was 62.

In a statement to the outlet, her family says Anna passed away unexpectedly.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Anna became a fast fan favorite on Netflix’s “Bling Empire” after its debut in 2021.

Shay spoke with People magazine in the past about the unexpected notoriety the reality show brought her.

“I wasn't even expecting to be in front of the camera. I'm very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me.”

Anna’s wealth was a topic of conversation on the series.

"Anna Shay is half-Japanese and half-Russian and super, super wealthy," her co-star Kane Lim said during a Season 1 confessional.

On the most recent season of “Bling Empire,” the reality star was seen giving life advice to her co-stars about their money, telling them that while they have found fame due to their extravagant lifestyles, “There are more things in life than superficial bullsh*t.”