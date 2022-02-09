Surprise! ‘Bling Empire’ Couple Chèrie Chan & Jessey Lee Secretly Married

Getty Images

“Bling Empire” stars Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee have been keeping a big secret!

It turns out the pair have been married for months. They secretly tied the knot in September at the Château de Saran castle in Champagne, France.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they only had eight guests at their intimate wedding.

Chèrie told E! News, “This wedding, he planned everything. I was not excited to get married because, for me back then, I wanted to get married because I wanted my mom to be there. And he did everything, so I think I got lucky. I didn't have to do anything, I wasn't bridezilla."

For her special day, Chan wore a custom strapless gown by Nicole + Felicia, which had 500 yards of layered tulle and a 12-foot train. Her veil was adorned with ostrich feathers and crystals.

Jessey opted for a suit by Dior and Dolce & Gabbana.

After the wedding, Chèrie gifted Jessey with a love song she wrote and recorded called “Destiny,” which will drop on Valentine’s Day.

The pair plan to host a bigger wedding celebration at a later date, so both sides of their family are able to attend.

Though Chèrie popped the question on the first season of “Bling Empire,” Jessey later surprised her with his own elaborate proposal at the Jacquemart-André Museum in Paris in August, just a week before their wedding.

For his proposal, Lee commissioned a special painting of himself and Chan that is adorned with the words "Will You Marry Me?"

Lee told People magazine, “I've wanted to propose to Chèrie on multiple occasions. First time was in Maldives, but Chérie was extremely pregnant and I wanted to do nothing but take care of her."

"The second time I had planned a family trip to propose to Chérie under the cherry blossoms in Tokyo but her mom was really ill, so I postponed the whole engagement," Jessey went on. "Although Chèrie had proposed to me, I'm glad I got to propose to her now. It's something I've always wanted to do but the timing wasn't right."

Chan admitted, “I was very, very shocked, I thought we were just doing a private tour, but Jessey shut down the whole museum for me. And the special painting is something that I'll always hold dear to my heart."

The pair won’t be returning to “Bling Empire” for the second season, so the wedding most likely won’t be a storyline. Of their exit, Jessey shared to E! News, “We just thought it was time for us to move on and focus on our family.”