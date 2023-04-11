‘Bling Empire’ Star Kelly Mi Li Welcomes First Child

Getty Images

“Bling Empire” star Kelly Mi Li, 37, is a first-time mom!

On Sunday, Kelly and her boyfriend William Ma welcomed a baby girl weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz.

In a statement, Kelly told People magazine, “Welcome to the world Mili! She’s finally here after being fashionably late to her own due date!”

She added, “William and I are incredibly grateful to have gone through this journey of pregnancy, with the love and support from all of our friends and family, and Dr. Meschter and her staff at Cedars Sinai.”

Kelly announced she was expecting in November.

Along with a pic of her holding a positive pregnancy test, Kelly shared on Instagram, "Well, the mystery to why I’ve been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved! 😅 We’re so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives 🥰 Thank you @Clearblue for making this process so clear and easy for us!"

Kelly celebrated her baby shower in February at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

At the time, she told People magazine, “When I think about this past Saturday, I am so completely lost in happiness that I am speechless. We were surrounded by so much love from friends and family to welcome our baby girl.”

During the shower, she told her guests, which included “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, “Dancing with the Stars” dancer Cheryl Burke, and “Love Is Blind” star Natalie Lee, “Will and I just want to thank each one of you for being here today to celebrate this special occasion to welcome our little one, especially for those who flew in, in this crazy weather. When I was imagining my baby shower, I didn’t mean a literal shower.”