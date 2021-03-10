‘Bling Empire’ Stars Kelly Mi Li & Andrew Gray Split

Bling Empire” star Kelly Mi Li and “Power Rangers Megaforce” actor Andrew Gray are over after more than five years of dating.

On Tuesday, Kelly revealed that they “have made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives.”

She shared on Instagram, “Over the past 5 and [a] half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together. I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made. We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much.”

Along with their plans to be the “best versions of ourselves individually,” Kelly said, “We want to express our appreciation for your continued support and thank you for allowing us to share our journey. We kindly ask for you to respect our privacy during this time of transition.”

Andrew posted the same statement and picture.

Kelly and Andrew previously split while filming the first season of “Bling Empire” but reconciled after the season wrapped.

Last month, Andrew and Kelly opened up about their on-again, off-again relationship, which was a storyline on the show. Andrew told “E! News,” “To set the record straight, what was captured in the show doesn’t reflect our relationship at all. I don’t believe the audience — and this is my opinion, Kelly’s gonna say her piece — really saw anything other than the absolute worst part of a time, a short time, that was put on camera.”

Kelly weighed in, saying, “There were definitely some things that were really difficult to watch. You know, but for me, I feel like… really proud how far we’ve come since filming.”

At the time, Kelly noted they “grew from the show and became better versions of ourselves.”

Their relationship has been subject to criticism from the show’s fans. Kelly shared, “With the fans, I get a little mix of support as well as negative. That little sliver of what they saw reminded them of something. So, just really heartbreaking that so many people are going through trauma."