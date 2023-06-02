Instagram

It’s a girl for the Duggars!

Jed and Katey Duggar have welcomed their second baby.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram Friday with a photo of the newborn captioned: “She’s here! And we’re so in love. Welcome to the world, sweet girl.

💗Nora Kate Duggar💗.”

They also included a video of the journey to labor titled: “Introducing Nora Duggar. Our Birth Story.”

The video goes on to document the delivery of Jed and Katey’s new daughter, which took an unexpected turn at one point.

“Mom and baby are doing amazing and we're just really grateful. We had a really scary experience for a little bit there,” Jed from the hospital. “The heart rate kept dropping down. It got down around 60 was the lowest, 70, 80, and it kind of stayed there for a little bit, so we kept having to move Katey lots. We didn't know there for a little while if it was possible that she maybe would have to have a C-section. The doctor was saying there was a good chance of that. We just prayed and just asked the Lord for the baby to come out… and that the heart rate would go up.”

Jed went on to say that they were able to get the baby in a good position for a natural delivery.

“The heart rate got up and she progressed, and she really just did an amazing job. Baby Nora, she came out and has a little bit of a conehead, but that's going to go away. She’s just beautiful and we're just loving life.”