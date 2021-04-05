Jedidiah Duggar Weds Katey Nakatsu

“Counting On” star Jedidiah Duggar is officially married!

Over the weekend, Duggar tied the knot with Katey Nakatsu.

Jedidiah shared a wedding photo, writing on Instagram, “For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey.”

Duggar added, “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”

He also had a special message for his new wife, writing, “Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much.”

Duggar's rep told People magazine, "The couple was married in a private ceremony Saturday with family and close friends in attendance. It was a beautiful ceremony and the entire family is so happy for them."

The wedding comes a bit of a surprise since Jedediah never announced their engagement.

After the news broke, Jed’s parents Michelle and Jim Bob said, “We are overjoyed about adding another daughter-in-love to our family. Jed and Katey have enjoyed a quiet, low-key relationship that has allowed them to prepare for a beautiful life together. Congrats to this wonderful couple on their wedding day! We are excited to see how their story continues to unfold in the future.”

Less than two months ago, Jed’s brother Justin married Clare Spivey after being engaged for three months.