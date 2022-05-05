Jed Duggar & Katey Nakatsu Welcome First Child

“Counting On” star Jed Duggar and his wife Katey Nakatsu are first-time parents!

Earlier this week, Jed announced that they welcomed a baby boy, who they named Truett Oliver.

Jed wrote on Instagram, “He's here! We love you so much, baby True!"

Jed explained their son’s name, noting that Truett means “warrior for Christ” and Oliver means “peace.”

Duggar revealed that Truett weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 20.5 inches.

In a YouTube video, the pair documented the day they became parents, including Katey getting induced at the hospital.

Months ago, the pair broke the news that they were expecting a boy in a video.

In September, Jed and Katey announced their pregnancy with a COVID-19 joke.

Along with a kissing pic, Jed wrote, “She tested positive, but not for COVID.”

In the pic, Katey held up a sign that read, “And then there were 3,” revealing that they were due in spring.